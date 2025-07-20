All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Sign 6-foot-10 Forward Before Clippers Game

The Memphis Grizzlies signed P.J. Hall to a two-way contract

Feb 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half at Intuit Dome.
Feb 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half at Intuit Dome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NBA 2K26 Summer League is coming to a close in Las Vegas, and the young standouts of the summer are starting to sign two-way contracts with teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies had a lot of their top young players on the roster return to play for the Summer, namely Cam Spencer, Jaylen Wells and G.G. Jackson, which didn't allow some of their unheralded players further down the roster a chance to shine as they look to fill their final two-way contract spot.

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Hall
Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Hall (16) reacts to a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania announced Sunday that the Grizzlies signed forward P.J. Hall to their final two-way contract, who spent the summer with the Charlotte Hornets. He only played about 14 minutes per game in Las Vegas, averaging 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting an efficient 65.5 percent from the field.

Hall was a star at Clemson in college, where he was named an All-ACC selection twice. He averaged 16.4 points per game from his sophomore season through his senior season, leading Clemson to the Elite Eight in 2024. He went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft and instead signed a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets.

With the Nuggets, Hall appeared in 19 games, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds on 58.3 percent shooting from the floor. Hall was dominant with their G-League team, though, averaging 19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds. He can stretch out to 3-point range occasionally, but he's better around the rim. The Nuggets released him from his two-way deal, but he made the most of his opportunity with Charlotte's Summer League team.

Hall joins Zyon Pullin and second-round selection Javon Small as the Grizzlies' two-way contracts. This does make it curious what they'll do with Jahmai Mashack, the team's 58th overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, who averaged nine points in three games for the Grizzlies this summer.

