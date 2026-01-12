Memphis Grizzlies might move up power rankings if they trade Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies are a team in limbo after Ja Morant trade rumors were dialed up a notch in the past week.

A rant has been heard amidst the rumors and the team's negative aura is part of the reason why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann placed the Grizzlies at No. 19 in his weekly power rankings. That puts the team one spot lower than the previous edition.

"Ja Morant may have played his last game with the Grizzlies, with the front office reportedly listening to offers for the 26-year-old point guard. He’s missed the last five games and the team is now 11-10 without him, with an impressive win over the Spurs last Tuesday included," Schuhmann wrote.

"That win was the first of four straight games against the East, and the Grizzlies will travel to Europe to play the next two. They’ve won seven of their last eight games against the Magic, but Desmond Bane (who hit the game-winning free throw in the last meeting) is now on the other side."

Grizzlies take hit in NBA power rankings

The teams that rank below the Grizzlies in the power rankings are the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. The team is still struggling against squads ahead of them in the power rankings, which doesn't bode well for them down the line.

While the Morant trade rumors have had a negative effect on the team, there is reason to believe the Grizzlies could be better without him.

"Memphis has been outscored by 7.4 points per 100 possessions with Morant on the floor. That’s the worst on-court mark among the 11 Grizzlies that have played at least 250 minutes, and it’s more about offense than defense. He’s shot both a career-low 20.8% from 3-point range and a career-low 48.9% in the paint," Schuhmann wrote.

The Grizzlies have hit a lull in their schedule, but two games across the pond against the Orlando Magic in Berlin and London could lift their spirits. If they play well, it could give them some momentum going into the second half of the season.

Tip-off between the Grizzlies and Magic is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. ET inside Uber Arena in Berlin. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

