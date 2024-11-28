All Grizzlies

New Ja Morant Injury Update After Being Ruled Out for Grizzlies-Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed the latest on Ja Morant.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The Grizzlies are calling it a left knee contusion for Morant, which is a different injury than the one that had sideline him for eight games.

Taking a hard fall against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, Morant was out for eight games, but made his return to the lineup on Monday. Speaking with reporters prior to Wednesday’s game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed the latest on Morant.

Via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “Taylor Jenkins says they expect the Ja Morant knee contusion to be a day-to-day thing. Said the injury flared up overnight.”

This is a mostly encouraging update, and makes it seem possible that Morant could return on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant has played just nine games this season, but the Grizzlies have done well to say afloat in his absence.

Entering Wednesday, the Grizzlies are 11-7 which is good for fourth in the Western Conference standings. Wanting to keep Morant healthy all season, the Grizzlies are going to make sure he is 100 percent healthy every time he takes the floor.

For now, Morant is ruled out with a left knee contusion, but Jenkins gave an encouraging update when speaking with reporters pregame - indicating it is just day-to-day.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News