New Ja Morant Injury Update After Being Ruled Out for Grizzlies-Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The Grizzlies are calling it a left knee contusion for Morant, which is a different injury than the one that had sideline him for eight games.
Taking a hard fall against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, Morant was out for eight games, but made his return to the lineup on Monday. Speaking with reporters prior to Wednesday’s game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed the latest on Morant.
Via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “Taylor Jenkins says they expect the Ja Morant knee contusion to be a day-to-day thing. Said the injury flared up overnight.”
This is a mostly encouraging update, and makes it seem possible that Morant could return on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant has played just nine games this season, but the Grizzlies have done well to say afloat in his absence.
Entering Wednesday, the Grizzlies are 11-7 which is good for fourth in the Western Conference standings. Wanting to keep Morant healthy all season, the Grizzlies are going to make sure he is 100 percent healthy every time he takes the floor.
For now, Morant is ruled out with a left knee contusion, but Jenkins gave an encouraging update when speaking with reporters pregame - indicating it is just day-to-day.
