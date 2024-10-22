Yuki Kawamura Shares Heartfelt Message to After Big Contract News
The Memphis Grizzlies made international news when they signed guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract. The entire basketball world rejoiced at the decision, but no one was happier than Kawamura himself.
Kawamura went on Instagram to express his gratitude to the Memphis Grizzlies, and also thank the fans who have supported him throughout the journey.
"I have signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies," Kawamura said.
"First of all, I will like to thank everyone who is involved in the Memphis Grizzlies organization for giving me a wonderful opportunity," Kawamura said. "I also want to give thanks to all the fans who have supported me this far."
Yuki Kawamura is only 23 years old but has the opportunity of a lifetime with the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite being the shortest player in the NBA at 5-foot-8, Kawamura has been making waves with his play. The young guard promises the fans that it's only the beginning.
"I’m just getting started and there are still many challenges ahead, but I will continue working hard every day to stand on the NBA court and contribute to the team’s victories," Kawamura said. "I truly appreciate your support."
The Memphis Grizzlies were already going to be a fun team to watch with both Ja Morant and Zach Edey on the roster. Now that Yuki Kawamura has been added to the mix, the anticipation is going to be even higher.
