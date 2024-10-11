Zach Edey’s Ja Morant Quote After Memphis Grizzlies Debut
Ja Morant and Zach Edey are going to be a very scary duo in the NBA. However, it's going to take a bit of time for that to happen - something that Zach Edey knows himself.
During an exclusive interview with Grant Afseth of Sportskeeda, Edey revealed how his early chemistry with Ja Morant has been looking.
"For sure, just building that chemistry on and off the court," Edey said to Afseth. "It's really important, and we're still working on it. It's not done by any means, but we're continuing to develop it."
The Memphis Grizzlies have only played two preseason games so far, but they know just how important Zach Edey is to the team's offense. Ja Morant missed the team's second game against the Charlotte Hornets, but the rest of Edey's teammates realized what the mission was.
"We will definitely get there," Luke Kennard said after the Hornets game. "It's definitely something that I think we will get to when we don't have the advantage in transition or after made baskets."
For Zach Edey, it should be all about patience. Many members of the Memphis Grizzlies have been together for years, and Edey is the new key piece within it all.
"I know my teammates are trying to look for me," Edey said. "I know they want to get me the ball. It's just a matter of figuring out the right spots."
