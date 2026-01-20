Zach Edey's health has proven to be a major priority for the Memphis Grizzlies, one they have proven by the handling of his stress reaction. He won't be reevaluated again until after the All-Star break, and the Grizzlies are already amongst the bottom of the Western Conference.

Shutting down Edey makes sense, especially when you look towards the Grizzlies future and their potential looming decisions. Ja Morant could get traded even though he said his heart is in Memphis, and Jaren Jackson Jr, could be moved as well. If either are moved, I think it is a no brainer to shut down Edey who has already proven what he is capable of. If not, I think you have to look at letting him play, if he is able to, as the Grizzlies need to see if they can compete in the Western Conference when healthy.

The craziest one of these is Zach Edey, who is a +113 in 11 TOTAL games, in which the Grizzlies are 7-4

So far this season he his averaging nearly 2 blocks a night while bringing in 11 rebounds. On top of all that, Edey boasts an incredible 94.5 defensive rating, the best in the NBA (minimum 20 minutes played). With Edey off the floor, the Grizzlies net rating is a -6.8, thanks to the 119.6 defensive rating. But when Edey is on the floor, the Grizzlies are a +17.7, with an incredible 96.7 defensive rating and 144.4 offensive rating.

So, shutting down Edey could make sense, but what do the others on our network here at OnSi think?

Zach Edey has been the Grizzlies' most valuable player when he's played this season, the centerpiece of their defense and their best on-off player during his stints. The problem, of course, is he hasn't played enough, and not with Ja Morant at all. (Well, for 5 minutes over 1 game!). With Morant's status uncertain, the Grizzlies likely a play-in team at best (even with a chance to move past Golden State after Jimmy Butler's injury) and the tragic NBA injury history of men Edey's size (think Yao Ming), it's best to proceed with the utmost caution. So yes, if there's any chance of recurrence, shut him down.

Zach Edey was the best player on the floor when he was out there, so unless he's 100 percent, he has nothing left to prove in a season where Memphis ' ceiling might be the No. 10 seed. After being shelved before the new year, it was clear the Grizzlies medical staff was concerned that wear and tear would impact him long-term, so seeing him held back another six weeks only confirmed that. Why put mileage on his 7-foot-3 frame unnecessarily? We know he can play. He's got the confidence and aggression level to be a force for years. It's best to have him watch the rest of the way and ensure he's built up properly for the long-term day-to-day grind. The payoff this season simply isn't worth it.

Our team here at Onsi is in concurrence about Zach Edey's future, and the Grizzlies choice on this, along with their trade rumors, will shape the franchises future.

