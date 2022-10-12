Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Needs To Just Worry About Being Tyler Herro

Last year Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro caused a stir by saying he deserved mention among the NBA's other young stars such as Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

When given a chance to backtrack this year on the Jeremy Tache podcast, Herro refused to back down. He said he still belongs in the discussion with the group that also includes Ja Morant.

“Everyone has their own view of — when someone says something, they interpret it their own way, which they have the right to do,” Herro said.“But those players are great players, great young players. Like I said last year, I don’t feel any different, and however other people feel that, that doesn’t affect me and how I feel about myself. So, just being able to get on the court and prove it, that’s all that I can do, and people can talk all they want."

True, Herro was strong last season. He was every bit deserving of the league's Sixth Man of the Year award. We all know Herro is just showing confidence with his comments but Doncic, Young and Morant are all on different levels at the moment.

This season is the perfect opportunity for Herro to take his game to the next level. But right now, Tyler Herro should focus on being Tyler Herro.

