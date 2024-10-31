Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Sparks Excitement Among Miami Heat Fans
The Miami Heat fanbase loves the idea of acquiring superstar talent to pair alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
There's a new name for Heat fans to dream of trading for in Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. A recent report from CBS Sports' Bill Reiter shows that the Heat are a preferred landing spot for Antetokounmpo if he becomes available.
"An Eastern Conference NBA executive has already heard the places believed to be Giannis' would-be preferred destinations: "The teams I've heard are Miami and New York -- the Nets, not the Knicks," a league exec shared, according to Reiter.
Heat fans were ecstatic by the news of Thursday's report, expressing their hopes on social media.
"Dame when he realizes Giannis got the Bucks to trade for him just so he can force his way to Miami Instead," one fan jokingly posted.
"I have recovered from the Dama saga," one fan wrote. "I am ready to be hurt again."
Heat fans have grown familiar with Antetokounmpo over the years. The Heat and Bucks played in the postseason three times since 2020. The Heat won in 2020 and 2023 on the way to the NBA Finals. The Bucks won in 2021, going on to capture the championship.
