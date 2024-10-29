Miami Heat Stay Stagnant In NBA Power Rankings
After a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic on opening night, followed by a win in Charlotte, the Miami Heat have checked in at No. 16 in the NBA Power Rankings.
They are in the same spot they were in at the end of the preseason, which came out last week.
The rankings and commentary do not take into account Monday night's 106-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
John Schuhmann of NBA.com said the Heat appear to be the same eighth-seed they were at the end of the last two seasons.
"If you thought the Heat were looking like the No. 8 seed for a third-straight season," Schuhmann said. "their week one results..... probably did not change your mind."
Schumann said he is concerned with the Heat's perimeter shooting. They have connected on 13-for-25 in corner 3-point attempts, but are only 4-of-14 on mid-range jumpers.
He singles out Bam Adebayo for his 0-for-8 shooting from behind the arc in the first two games. This is despite Adebayo working all summer on his corner 3-point shot and ending last season strong from the land of 3.
Against Detroit, Adebayo missed both of his attempts from long distance.
Schuhmann also said the Heat score an average of less than one point per possession for the 58 minutes of floor time Adebayo maintained in the first two games.
While Adebayo's shooting from behind the arc remains a problem, his rebounding is solid. He has led the team in rebounds in the last two games.
The Heat next face the New York Knicks at home on Wednesday night.
