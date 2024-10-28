Heat vs. Pistons Injury Report: Detroit’s Young Star, Miami Big Man Sidelined
The Miami Heat (1-1) are facing off against the Detroit Pistons (0-3) on Monday evening at the Kaseya Center.
The Heat are coming off an eight-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets while the Pistons were narrowly defeated by the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
Here's the full injury report for Heat-Pistons:
PISTONS
Bobi Klintman: Out - Right Calf Contusion
Ausar Thompson: Out - Return to Competition Reconditioning
HEAT
Josh Christopher: Out - G League Two-Way
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Read below for more information regarding the game:
Game time: 7:30 pm., ET
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -8.5
VITALS: : The Heat and Pistons meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now won six-straight against Detroit, including eight of the last nine overall. The Heat are 71-57 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 39-24 in home games and 32-33 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Nikola Jovic
PISTONS
F Tim Hardaway Jr
F Tobias Harris
C Jalen Duren
G Jaden Ivey
G Cade Cunningham
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Terry Rozier coming up in win against Charlotte Hornets, his former team: “It meant a lot for him, and we wanted to acknowledge that. He had some great years here. That’s why we respected him so much. He was kind of a Heat-killer in those games. And it’s always good to see somebody play well and get the win on their former homecourt. But he did it within the context of what was going to impact winning. He wasn’t pressing. He wasn’t trying to do too much. That was a big three.”
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.