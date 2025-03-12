Hornets look to match their longest winning streak of the season in Atlanta
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: OUT - Josh Okogie (L Hamstring), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Grant Williams (R ACL), Tre Mann (Disc Herniation) QUESTIONABLE - Jusuf Nurkic (L Shin)
Hawks: OUT - Kobe Bufkin (R Shoulder), Jalen Johnson (L Shoulder), Larry Nance Jr (R Medial Femoral Condyle) QUESTIONABLE - Trae Young (L Quad), Caris LeVert (L Middle Finger)
Game Preview:
Despite an overall disappointing season filled with terrible injury luck, crazy trade drama, and some bad losses, the Charlotte Hornets haven't given up on themselves. The playoffs are far out of reach by now, but that hasn't stopped Charles Lee's squad from competing as hard as possible in recent games.
Thanks to an incredible stretch of play from Miles Bridges, who's averaging crazy numbers over the last five games, the Hornets have been more than competitive. Following a narrow 118-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte has beaten Brooklyn and Miami 105-102 each, starting its first win streak since January.
LaMelo and Co. will have to step it up another notch to keep the good times going. Tonight's opponents, the Atlanta Hawks, have won four of their last five and seem to be in a great spot to snatch the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
While the currently questionable Trae Young is the Hawks' main weapon, they have quietly built a versatile team around the four-time All-Star. Young shares the backcourt with DPOY and MIP candidate Dyson Daniels. The Australian was sent to Atlanta from New Orleans in the Dejounte Murray deal and leads the league in steals by a wide margin.
In the frontcourt, Atlanta will probably roll out this year's first pick, Zaccharie Risacher, and the athletic duo of Onyeka Okongwu and Mo Gueye. The big man rotation is completed by veteran Clint Capela. With all the size, length, and athleticism the Hawks have, it's no wonder that they rank in the top 10 both in steals and blocks per game.
Head coach Quin Snyder will look for his team to push the ball up the court as quickly as possible. The Hawks play at the second-highest pace in the NBA, while the Hornets are taking it a bit slower at 22nd. Whichever team is able to establish their brand of basketball early on will probably win this game.
Key Matchup: LaMelo Ball vs Dyson Daniels
As great as Miles Bridges has been, the same cannot be said for LaMelo Ball. After his fantastic start to the season, that saw him lead the league in fourth-quarter scoring for a brief moment, the 23-year-olds campaign was derailed by injuries. In the month of march, Ball is shooting just 34% from the field and 32% from the three-point line.
Facing arguably the best guard defender in the league during such a bad slump isn't ideal, but it should be another reason to motivate the Hornets' lead guard. It's a great opportunity to not only have a bounce-back game against a very respectable opponent but also prolong the winning streak.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Trae Young
Shooting Guard
DaQuan Jeffries
Dyson Daniels
Small Forward
Josh Green
Zaccharie Risacher
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Mouhamed Gueye
Center
Mark Williams
Onyeka Okongwu
