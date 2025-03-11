Miles Bridges enters elite company featuring Giannis, Jokic, and Wemby with recent hot stretch
One of the biggest reasons the Charlotte Hornets have played much improved basketball of late has been because of the contributions of forward Miles Bridges, who has been on an absolute heater in his last five outings.
As a matter of fact, this recent stretch has put him in elite company with some of the game's best. In his last five games, Bridges is averaging 33 points, 8.6 rebounds, and four assists - something only Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama have done this season.
“It’s just been what he’s been doing since the beginning of the season," Hornets head coach Charles Lee said after the win in Miami on Monday. "Every day, coming into work worried about his body, worrying about his game, his mindset, also helping his teammates and bringing them along with him— all the things that consistent competitors, guys with Hornets DNA, do. I think it’s just a culmination from everything he’s been doing all year and he’s really just scratching the surface too which is really exciting.”
Should he maintain or further improve his per game averages through the end of the season, he will have set career highs in scoring (21.2 ppg) and rebounds (7.8), while tying his single season high in assists per game (3.8).
