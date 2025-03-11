LaMelo Ball joins Kemba Walker, Dell Curry, and other Hornets legends with historic three-pointer in Miami
LaMelo Ball's three-point marksmanship is arguably the most dangerous weapon in his tool box. His uncanny ability to knock down trey's from audacious angles, ludicrous range, of off one or two feet, has sparked many a run for the Charlotte Hornets in his impressive young career.
On Monday night in Miami, Ball knocked down one of his patented deep three-pointers (albeit one that won't make it onto his career highlight reel due to its comparatively benign nature) and etched his name in to Hornets history.
With a pair of made threes in his most recent contest, Ball entered the franchise's top five in all-time three point makes. His 683 triples only trails Miles Bridges (703), Terry Rozier (864), Dell Curry (929), and Kemba Walker (1,283) in Hornets' history.
At this rate, Ball will obliterate Walker's record if he remains in purple and teal pinstripes. The effervescent point guard is still only 23-years-old, nowhere near the prime of his career, and is poised to top the charts before the end of the 2020s assuming his time in Charlotte doesn't end before then.
Ball's next chance to inch closer to Walker's all-time total will be on Wednesday night in Atlanta against the Hawks, a team he torched with 34 points and nine made threes earlier this season.
