LaMelo Ball is on pace to be the first Hornet to achieve this impressive milestone
When Kemba Walker left the Charlotte Hornets for the Boston Celtics during the 2019 offseason, finding his replacement felt daunting.
The guard had arguably the greatest season in Hornets history, averaging 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds, while playing all 82 games. That season Walker became the first Hornet since Al Jefferson, and the second since the 1999-2000 season (Eddie Jones) to reach an All-NBA team.
It only took two seasons for the Hornets to find Walker's successor.
LaMelo Ball, the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is on track to be the first player in team history to average 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a single season. Ball is averaging 25.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on the season, while shooting 40.3% from the field and 33.1% from three point land.
Though Ball was not an all-star and is ineligible for any post-season awards, there is no doubt that this is one of the greatest seasons in the history of the Buzz, and the star is in the first year of a 5-year, $203.85 million contract, the largest in Hornets history.
Walker even spoke high praise of Ball and teammate Brandon Miller during a FanDuel TV video during the weekend.
"Melo and Brandon, you know I definitely gained a very strong relationship with. I think those two guys are very, very talented and can take this organization to places that it's never been."
The Hornets legend and current assistant coach knows Ball is special, and the 23-year-old proves it more and more every year.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Cooper Flagg would be the 'exact thing' Hornets need, NBA insider says
LaMelo Ball joins Kemba Walker, Dell Curry, and other Hornets legends with historic three-pointer in Miami
Miles Bridges gives Mark Williams his flowers after dominant performance in win over Miami
Hornets snap division losing streak with comeback win over Heat