Cooper Flagg would be the 'exact thing' Hornets need, NBA insider says
Although a win last night over the Miami Heat certainly harms their chances, the Charlotte Hornets are very likely to end up with at least the third-worst record in the NBA. The three worst teams have a 14% chance of landing the first overall pick, effectively granting whatever team the right to draft Cooper Flagg.
Flagg is widely viewed as a generational prospect. The team that gets him in the draft, should he decide to leave Duke after one season, will immediately have their trajectory change. According to The Athletic writer Sam Vecenie, Charlotte kind of really needs to win the Flagg sweepstakes.
Vecenie said, "On Charlotte, Cooper Flagg, getting him in the organization, that is the exact thing that they need. Defensive pressure and power... he's a very good defender... He's a serious individual who's extremely competitive and tough, and is going to raise the standards immediately."
The only trouble is, similar to 2023 with Victor Wembanyama, only one team has a shot at landing this generational prospect, and it won't necessarily be the team with the worst record. Maybe Charlotte, who is 2.5 games out of the worst record in basketball, does end up dead last. They've been there before and not come out with the number one pick. There's plenty of precedent for the worst team not ending up first overall.
They'll have to play the lottery like every other team, but that has routinely been a negative experience. If the season ended today, the Hornets would have a 14% chance at landing Flagg, but they'd also be able to drop as low as seventh overall, and their highest odds are a 26% chance to pick sixth overall. They face an uphill battle to get Flagg.
