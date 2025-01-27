What are the Hornets' biggest needs ahead of the trade deadline?
The Charlotte Hornets have already started trading this season by sending Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns. They will likely be more active in the coming days ahead of next month's deadline. When they are, the front office needs to have three specific things in mind when making trades with contenders around the NBA.
1. Draft Capital
The first thing the Hornets should be looking for is draft capital. They've added a couple of second-round picks already. There may not be too many first-round picks available with the assets the Hornets have available, but Jeff Peterson and company need to try their hardest to accrue lots of draft capital. Of course, they won't be able to emulate this without trading stars (unlikely) but think of how the Oklahoma City Thunder did it. They got a billion picks and are now absolutely loaded. The Hornets should try to mirror that as best they can.
2. Guard Depth
The Hornets will probably trade Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic. They might trade Josh Okogie, too. That would leave LaMelo Ball, Isaiah Wong, Nick Smith Jr., and Seth Curry as guard options. In the returns for those players and any others, a guard or two needs to come back. They preferably should be quality, NBA-level players, but depth is a must at the very least. With Brandon Miller out and Tre Mann not coming back any time soon, the backcourt could get very thin.
3. Financial Flexibility
Part of doing business as a seller in the NBA trade market is taking on bad contracts for assets. The Hornets can and should do this. Whether it's expiring contracts or those that will end after next season, the Hornets need to take on whatever they can now to acquire assets. This ties back into point one, but it frees them up to make splash signings in the next two years. They can get some money to make a run this offseason at Brandon Ingram, John Collins, Lonzo Ball, or Luke Kennard. In 2026, they could have enough money coming off to look at Trae Young, De'Aaron Fox, or Anfernee Simons. The Hornets must think ahead at this deadline financially.
