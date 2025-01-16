Breaking down the Charlotte Hornets' trade of Nick Richards: What it means for the team's present and future
A future second round NBA Draft pick hates to see Jeff Peterson coming.
The Charlotte Hornets' first-year general manger acquired a handful of second round picks and guard/forward Josh Okogie from the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday afternoon in a swap involving Nick Richards. The fifth-year center's name has been swirling in trade talks, and it took a desperate Suns squad clinging to their championship aspirations for the Hornets to finally pull the trigger and move their valuable seven-footer.
Let's take a look at how Charlotte came out in the deal.
Who is Josh Okogie?
Josh Okogie is a 6'4" guard/forward who played his college ball at Georgia Tech. He's averaging six points and 2.9 rebounds on 49.1% from the field and a blistering 38.1% from deep (more on that later).
In the aggregate, Josh Okogie doesn't move the needle too much. He's a limited offensive option that struggles to score the ball. Okogie shoots 65% at the rim, a 37th percentile number in the league according to Cleaning the Glass, and although he's shooting a 38% clip from three-point range, it is likely a flash in the pan. The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket is a career 29.8% shooter from deep who is often left open by opposing defensive schemes due to his consistent inaccuracy.
Okogie impacts winning offensive basketball by dominating the boards. The Hornets pull in 13 offensive rebounds per game, the second highest number in the league, and the addition of Okogie is a perceived double down on that strength. He's racked up gaudy offensive rebound rates in his last three seasons as a pro, and his 9.0% rate in 2024-25 is a career high.
His defensive versatility is the real selling point of Okogie's potential. Okogie boasts upper echelon block (1.5%) and steal (2.7%) percentages, both of which are 90+ percentile numbers across the NBA, proving him to be one of the league's most active and impactful defenders.
Hornets GM Jeff Peterson said this about Okogie in a Zoom call with media members: "He competes every night, going to give you everything he has. He's having a career year shooting the basketball this year. Physical, great defender. Excited to get him in the organization."
A reasonable comparison for Okogie is former Bobcat/Hornet Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Don't be fooled by his suddenly improved three-point shooting numbers: Josh Okogie is a defensive first player that can make offensive plays in transition and not much else.
Charlotte creates financial freedom
Charlotte added future financial flexibility by swapping Richards for Okogie. Josh Okogie's contract is non-guaranteed for 2025-26, and if Charlotte decides to move on from the veteran swingman this summer, they will have essentially created $5 million in cap space by trading Nick Richards' guaranteed deal.
Between Okogie, Cody Martin, and DaQuan Jeffries, a trio of non-guaranteed contracts, the Hornets can shave around $18 million off their 2025-26 salary sheet by cutting all three before their June 30th guarantee date. For a team faced with the potential of operating over the cap in 2025-26 before accounting for a lottery pick's contract and a potential Tre Mann extension, adding some wiggle room around the cap was a must for any trade deadline deal that the Hornets would be involved in.
More Moussa Diabate
Nick Richards walking out the door opens up a world of possibilities for Moussa Diabate. The center on a two-way deal made waves with his early season output as he tormented opposing big men on the boards with relentless energy and inch perfect positioning on long rebounds.
According to Cleaning the Glass, Moussa Diabate is the Hornets most impactful player. Charlotte is +14.4 points per 100 possessions in Diabate's minutes, and they are the league's preeminent offensive rebounding team when the French big mans the paint. Diabate's offensive game can't hold a candle to Richards', but his infectious energy on both ends will light a fire under Charlotte's woebegone bench unit that has cratered without Tre Mann and Grant Williams carrying the torch.
Future picks in tow
The Hornets netted a pair of second round picks in this deal, adding to their already burgeoning treasure trove of future assets.
A pair of second round picks don't seem like much in January of 2025, but they could be worth their weight in gold when (if) the Hornets ever become a contender. The Phoenix Suns desperately needed an upgrade in their front court, and although Nick Richards isn't good enough to elevate Phoenix into a championship favorite, that marginal move will raise their floor into at least the Western Conference's play-in spots.
Having a duffle bag of future draft picks to shuffle around at the deadline is key for teams looking to improve the margins of their roster, and the Hornets have that. As LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and whoever Charlotte picks in the lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft develop, wins will find their way to the Queen City. Adding these second round picks now while the team is struggling will afford them opportunities to make swings down the line that can elevate the roster when they're fighting for playoff spots.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets can now officially trade Miles Bridges
Hornets send Nick Richards to Suns in first trade of the season
NBA reschedules the Hornets' two games that were postponed by wildfires in L.A.
Spread & over/under predictions: Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz