Charlotte Hornets add Ball, Bridges to injury report ahead of weekend home stand
After getting clobbered on the scoreboard by the Memphis Grizzlies, the Charlotte Hornets are feeling bruised and battered in a literal sense.
Ahead of a weekend doubleheader that includes a Friday night contest against Scoot Henderson's Portland Trailblazers, and a Saturday night showdown with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, the Hornets added a couple of key contributors to their injury report.
Before Brandon Miller was lost for the year with a wrist injury the Hornets' injury ledger was looking pretty clean. Grant Williams and Tre Mann were the only mainstays on the pregame injury reports, but it's filled up before the weekend.
Two starters, LaMelo Ball (R Wrist Sprain) and Miles Bridges (Low Back Spasms), are questionable for Friday night's contest.
Charlotte's full injury report can be found below.
Injury report 1/24
Charlotte Hornets: OUT Brandon Miller (R wrist), Tre Mann (Disc Irritation), and Grant Williams (R ACL) QUESTIONABLE LaMelo Ball (R Wrist Sprain), Miles Bridges (Low Back Spasm) PROBABLE Cody Martin (L Groin Tightness), Seth Curry (R Ankle Sprain)
The Trailblazers are in Orlando to take on the Magic tonight, so we won't be updated on any of their potential injuries until shootaround tomorrow morning. Keep it locked on Hornets on SI for more updates.
Tomorrow's matchup tips off from the Spectrum Center at 7 P.M. EST. Fans can watch the game on the FanDuel Sports Network or its accompanying app.
