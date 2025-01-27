NBA Mock Trade: Lakers get much-needed guard depth from Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to add at the trade deadline, and the Charlotte Hornets have already begun selling. The Lakers have been mocked relentlessly to get LaMelo Ball in a massive blockbuster deal.
In this mock, the Hornets do give up a guard to bolster LA's depth in the backcourt, but not Ball.
Hornets send Vasilije Micic to Lakers in mock trade
For all intents and purposes, Gabe Vincent has been a complete bust for the Los Angeles Lakers. He's currently hurt, which has left the backcourt dangerously thin in LA, but even when he's healthy, he has not been good. He's averaging 4.9 points on 39.7% shooting from the field this year.
He's been a disaster on an $11 million salary that few would even consider taking on. The Hornets, however, are a team that can afford to do so. The Lakers would get Vasilije Micic from Charlotte. He's an upgrade every way you slice it, and he improves the backcourt defense and facilitating off the bench.
What would be in it for the Hornets? Giving up Micic for Vincent would be a huge, lopsided win for LA. In order for the Hornets to sacrifice the salary for the next two years for a worse player, the Lakers will need to pay handsomely. They can package a 2027 first-round pick (top-four protected), and two second-round picks in the 2025 draft to make it worth Charlotte's while.
Vincent, who used to be a starring role player in Miami, gets the chance to restart. The Hornets get a player who is either just in need of a change of scenery or can't play outside the Heat. Either way, it's only a one-and-a-half-year investment at $11 million, which is far from the worst contract they've ever taken on.
They also get a lot of valuable assets. The Lakers get some financial relief and a much better guard off the bench. It's a win for both teams. If the Lakers are hesitant to pay so much for Micic, which they definitely might be, the Hornets can throw in a second-round pick to sweeten the pot.
