LaMelo Ball: Limited Company with Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo
As Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball continues to emerge as a premier talent in the NBA, there is one impressive mark that encapsulates how impactful he has been in all facets of the game.
This season, Ball has recorded a statline of at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists on fifteen separate occasions. The only two players to have reached those figures more than Ball are Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokoumpo, a pair of former MVPs and NBA champions.
In his most recent game, Ball scored 25 points while dishing out seven assists and grabbing five rebounds during a 123-92 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
His ability to fill out a stat sheet demonstrates just how talented he is, and should encourage Hornets fans to hope that the front office surrounds him with the necessary tools to turn around the organization.
Through 30 games, Ball is averaging a career-high 28.9 points to go with 7.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game, meaning that he reaches the 25-5-5 statline on an average night. Likely due to injuries to players like Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, Ball has been called upon to contribute more as a scorer than he ever has in his career.
The fifth-year point guard has been incredibly effective since the Hornets drafted him with the 3rd overall pick in 2020, after spending a season playing professionally with the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian-based National Basketball League. Ball was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2021 and later earned an All-Star selection in 2022.
