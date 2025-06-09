Pistons Land $238 Million Star in Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea
The Utah Jazz have had one question to mull over the past couple of seasons: Is trading away Lauri Markkanen worth it?
The Jazz have kept him locked on the roster with a five-year, $238 million extension that he signed last August after being rumored to the Golden State Warriors for months. After a 17-win season, rumors involving Markkanen's name have resurfaced.
In a blockbuster trade idea from Greg Swartz at Bleacher Report, the Jazz move Markkanen to the Detroit Pistons in a deal that moves three other players and two picks. The trade's blueprint is as follows:
Detroit Pistons receive: F Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz receive: PF Tobias Harris, G Marcus Sasser, F Simone Fontecchio, 2026 first-round pick (unprotected), 2028 first-round pick (top-five-protected)
Swartz backed his trade with some thoughts on why the Jazz would agree to such a deal.
"Utah gets two first-round picks and a ton of expiring salary from Detroit here and can shop Harris and Fontecchio to contenders this summer or at the trade deadline," wrote Swartz. "If the Jazz keep both, they'll open up $40.9 million in cap space next offseason while collecting the Pistons' unprotected pick in the 2026 draft. This essentially means one more year of rebuilding before having some serious assets to go star chasing in free agency or via trade."
Freeing future cap space would be the biggest benefit for Utah in this hypothetical deal. The Jazz wouldn't have to worry about conforming to Markkanen's needs while rebuilding. Currently, though, it looks like they want to keep Markkanen and try to stack some wins next season.
Swartz also defended the Detroit side, saying Markkanen could mesh nicely alongside point guard Cade Cunningham.
"The Pistons need some more offensive firepower to go deeper into the playoffs," Swartz continued. "After Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris was the team's leading postseason scorer at just 15.7 points per game. Pairing a star point guard (Cunningham) with a star power forward (Markkanen) while filling the rest roster out with depth (Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ron Holland II), defense (Ausar Thompson) and toughness (Isaiah Stewart) is the same blueprint the Indiana Pacers have used this season to get to the NBA Finals."
Markkanen could certainly help a potential playoff run for the Pistons by being a second go-to guy. In this past season, he averaged 19 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while surrounded by young and unproven talent.
If he had one of the league's best guards in Cunningham by his side, there's no reason Markkanen couldn't score 25+ a game in Detroit. He did it two years ago when he first moved to Utah, and he could certainly repeat that at age 28.
The Jazz have a long offseason ahead, especially with the questions surrounding Markkanen. With the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, the Jazz could snag some elite talent to pair alongside their star forward. It'll be interesting to see what direction the organization goes in entering Markkanen's fourth year with the team.