Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Jase Richardson
We’re continuing our series of breaking down draft prospects that the Utah Jazz could select on the June 25th NBA Draft. With a young team looking to build a sustainable winner, the draft is a major piece of that puzzle. Next up, Michigan State guard Jase Richardson.
Stats: 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 49.3% FG, 41.2% 3P, 83.6% FT
Draft Range: First round, possibly in the lottery.
Analysis
Jase Richardson, while undersized, had one of the best advanced statistical seasons of any freshman in the country last year. He’s efficient, has an extremely high feel for the game, and contributes in a variety of ways. While the Jazz have several young guards already on the roster, Richardson could be an intriguing option for the Jazz if he’s on the board at 21.
Richardson’s role increased throughout the year, and his production matched that. In February, he averaged nearly 16 points per game and shot over 45% from three. As a scorer, Richardson does a great job of playing under control and finding windows to get his shot off. He rarely forces the issue, but rather capitalizes on the opportunities that present themselves. His 62.4% true shooting is extremely impressive for a guard.
He has a quick first step and carves out enough space to finish at the rim well. He does this by initiating contact, maintaining his balance well after a bump, and having good touch around the rim despite not being overly explosive. Additionally, he has a solid mid-range game, allowing him to adjust his game up or down based on the team's context.
The biggest knock on Richardson is his size, as he stands at about 6’1 and weighs under 180 pounds. While his 6’6 wingspan is encouraging, Richardson doesn’t project to be a good defender in large part because he’s undersized and not overly athletic (Yes, it's odd to say that about the son of former Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson). His steal and block numbers were underwhelming, but he is a smart player who understands how to play team defense.
Despite the size, Richardson is more of a combo guard than a true point guard—his modest 1.9 assists per game were a combination of his role at MSU and his natural wiring to score the ball. While Richardson is a fine passer, the most alluring part of his skillset as a distributor is that he rarely turns the ball over. His 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio was one of the best marks for a freshman in CBB this past year.
Richardson is not a perfect prospect, but at just 18 years old, he’s one of the safest bets in this class to become an NBA contributor. He’s smart, efficient, and malleable, which gives him several pathways to find success.
I project him to be at his best as a third guard who can come in and give his team an offensive boost. Despite the Jazz team already having several promising young guards on the roster, Richardson is a different player from those they have and could play with, and likely elevate them. While not a need, his talent would be undeniable if he were on the board at 21.