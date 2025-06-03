Brad Stevens Reacts to Utah Jazz Hiring Celtics Exec Austin Ainge
The Utah Jazz filled a massive role in their front office on Monday with the announcement of Boston Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge becoming the team's new president of basketball operations, now coming in as the top decision-maker for this group's roster and personnel.
It's a big, yet long-awaited promotion for Ainge, who was a significant part of the Celtics' front office for the past six years in his most recent role, while being with the organization since 2008. Now, he joins his father upstairs once again, but this time, he's got a chance to run the show.
One major voice from the Celtics' brass, Brad Stevens, was among those sharing their thoughts on the Jazz's latest hire.
And in the eyes of Stevens, who's in Ainge's newly-acquired role as president of basketball ops for Boston, he is more than capable of taking on that next step.
“We are thrilled for Austin as he embarks on his new journey with the Jazz," Stevens said in a team statement. "He’s clearly ready for this next step, and I know how much he’s looking forward to leading a team. He’s obviously very bright and has experienced success as a player, coach, and executive at various levels of the game.
"On top of that, he leaves no stone unturned – he’s a strategic thinker that’s motivated and is an extremely hard worker. We will miss him in Boston, but could not be happier for Austin and his family."
Stevens has been alongside Ainge on the Celtics' staff since joining aboard as the team's head coach in 2013, and has worked next to him within the front office since he was named to his current role.
Now, Ainge will get that same opportunity to command the ship in Utah, and hopefully be a catalyst in helping this group reach similar heights of success seen in Boston.