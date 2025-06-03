Inside The Jazz

Brad Stevens Reacts to Utah Jazz Hiring Celtics Exec Austin Ainge

The Utah Jazz front office brought over another Ainge from the Boston Celtics' regime.

Jared Koch

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz filled a massive role in their front office on Monday with the announcement of Boston Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge becoming the team's new president of basketball operations, now coming in as the top decision-maker for this group's roster and personnel.

It's a big, yet long-awaited promotion for Ainge, who was a significant part of the Celtics' front office for the past six years in his most recent role, while being with the organization since 2008. Now, he joins his father upstairs once again, but this time, he's got a chance to run the show.

One major voice from the Celtics' brass, Brad Stevens, was among those sharing their thoughts on the Jazz's latest hire.

And in the eyes of Stevens, who's in Ainge's newly-acquired role as president of basketball ops for Boston, he is more than capable of taking on that next step.

“We are thrilled for Austin as he embarks on his new journey with the Jazz," Stevens said in a team statement. "He’s clearly ready for this next step, and I know how much he’s looking forward to leading a team. He’s obviously very bright and has experienced success as a player, coach, and executive at various levels of the game.

Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations signs autographs
Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations signs autographs before game 2 of first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"On top of that, he leaves no stone unturned – he’s a strategic thinker that’s motivated and is an extremely hard worker. We will miss him in Boston, but could not be happier for Austin and his family."

Stevens has been alongside Ainge on the Celtics' staff since joining aboard as the team's head coach in 2013, and has worked next to him within the front office since he was named to his current role.

Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks during Boston Celtics
Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks during Boston Celtics Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Now, Ainge will get that same opportunity to command the ship in Utah, and hopefully be a catalyst in helping this group reach similar heights of success seen in Boston.

More Utah Jazz Content

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News