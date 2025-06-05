Danny Ainge Makes Strong Statement on Utah Jazz's Rebuild
While the Utah Jazz have made the addition of Austin Ainge as their president of basketball operations to lead the ship of this rebuild in the front office, there's still the voice of the all-time great executive (and Austin's father) in the building in Danny Ainge as the franchise's CEO, helping to guide this team to their championship aspirations down the road.
And while the Jazz may be coming off of their franchise's worst season in terms of record, finishing with 17 total wins on the year, Danny Ainge's confidence hasn't wavered when it comes to what this team could be made of in the near future, and especially within their young core in the building.
Ainge recently shared some thoughts surrounding the Jazz's budding core during an interview with David James and Patrick Kinahan on KSL Sports Zone, saying fans should ultimately be excited when it comes to the young talent brought in through Utah's past two drafts.
“I think the fans should be excited about the guys we have and how they’re developing,” Ainge said. “Whatever pieces that are put together in this offseason with the team, it will be more fun this year. I really believe that. The players are not only getting better and growing, but I think the coaches are getting to understand one another. There’s some continuity with the group. Regardless of what buzz words we want to use, I’m looking forward to the upcoming year.”
“These guys have really bonded and pushed themselves to the limit,” Ainge continued. “I’m excited about what they’re becoming. Most of them are 21 and younger, still 6 years from their prime. We just need to stay with it and keep developing them and see how they all fit together. I’m excited about it.”
The Jazz's past two drafts have been filled with a sold core of six young players: Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski–– all of which have shown some type of upside in a certain part of their game to add a bit of confidence for what Utah could have in store on the roster for the next few years.
And even if the Jazz's talent selected from the past two drafts isn't enough, they'll have a pair of first and second rounders to utilize during this summer's draft for the potential to add even more young pieces, and perhaps one of this year's top talents with their first top-five pick since 2014.
So, while it may be a long process for the Jazz to grind to the top, the building blocks are slowly coming to form and Utah. Ainge and the rest of this team's front office have remained committed and confident in the roster construction process, and by the end of this offseason, chances are, the outlook will feel even better for what's to come once any and all moving pieces are in place.