NBA Insider Provides Big Update on Lauri Markkanen Trade Rumors
As the NBA offseason begins to get underway, we've already begun to see a bit of lingering buzz surrounding the Utah Jazz and their chances to trade star forward Lauri Markkanen.
However, when asking NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, a Markkanen trade won't be made on a whim–– if the Jazz are trading their All-Star talent, they'll be getting "worthwhile" value back in return.
"The Jazz don’t feel the need to trade [Lauri Markkanen]," Jones said in a reply on X. "They don’t want to trade him. So if a team wants him that team is going to have to give the Jazz real value in return. It’s the same thing as last summer."
In less than 12 months following their record-breaking extension to sign Markkanen on a new five-year deal, it seems like the Jazz's views on a trade surrounding their 27-year-old star haven't swayed too much.
Of course, for the right package in return, Markkanen could likely be obtained by any team with strong interest to acquire him. That was the same case last offseason before signing his extension last summer, and that logic seems to be rolling over into this one as well. It then leads to the big questions of what an accepatable package could be for Markkanen, along with who around the league may be willing to offer that deal.
But for the Jazz, they value Markkanen as one of their long-term centerpieces. His contract extension, worth over $40 million annually, exhibits that major confidence, so it could be tough for any team with interest to meet the ask of Utah's front office.
Opposing GMs will certainly be calling the phones in Utah to make a deal, but will they be willing to pool together the ideal package of young players and future draft assets? That remains to be seen, but if last offseason is representative of anything, prying Markkanen away from the Jazz is an idea much easier said than done.
It's hard to count out this Jazz front office from anything across a critical offseason for their future like this one. Especially with a new executive like Austin Ainge running the ship, anything on the table could be possible for the coming months ahead.