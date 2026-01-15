Jazz Injury Report Reveals Lauri Markkanen Update vs. Mavericks

The Utah Jazz will be without their All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen for a second-straight game, according to the team's latest injury report.

Markkanen will be out vs. the Dallas Mavericks due to what the Jazz deem as an illness, the same reason he missed Utah's previous game against the Chicago Bulls, a game they came up just short in 114-116, and will now be out for both legs of their back-to-back on the road because of it.

Here's the full injury report for the Jazz ahead of their matchup against the Mavericks:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League, Two-Way)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Lauri Markkanen (illness)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League, Two-Way)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League, Two-Way)

Outside of Markkanen, no real surprises for the Jazz and who they'll have available. Both Walker Kessler and Georges Niang will continue their respective extended absences, while all three of the Jazz's two-way guys will be in the G League, out of the action as well.

It'll be the eighth missed game of the year for Utah's star forward, and his second absence of consecutive missed games in a row. And without Markkanen, the Jazz have really struggled to put wins on the board this season. Utah is 0-7 in games that he hasn't played in, and in three of those showings, they lost by a margin of double figures.

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) lays the ball up against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

However, in their latest outing without Markkanen against the Bulls, the Jazz kept it close up until the final buzzer, but were outmatched due to a clutch make under the basket by Chicago center Nikola Vucevic with five seconds to go, then followed up by a missed game-winning shot from Keyonte George.

Another name who isn't on the Jazz's injury report from last game is Kevin Love, who will enter back into the rotation after sitting out his previous game against Chicago due to rest, and will offer a bit of stability for Utah's size and frontcourt depth.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

DOUBTFUL - F Cooper Flagg (left ankle sprain)



QUESTIONABLE - C Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain)



QUESTIONABLE - C Moussa Cissé (G League, Two-Way)



QUESTIONABLE - G Miles Kelly (G League, Two-Way)



DOUBTFUL- G Max Christie (illness)



OUT - Kyrie Irving (knee)



OUT - Anthony Davis (finger)



OUT - Dereck Lively II (foot)



OUT - Danté Exum (knee)

As for the Mavericks, they'll be entering this one pretty injury-riddled. Both stars, Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis, are unlikely to play. Daniel Gafford's status is up in the air with an ankle issue, and their sharpshooter, Max Christie, is likely to remain sidelined as well due to an illness.

It'll only be Flagg's second missed game of his career if he is inevitably downgraded before tip-off against the Jazz. The last time Dallas was without him on the floor, that was all the way back in November in a narrow 111-113 home loss.

Therefore, while the star rookie is forced out, lies a big opportunity for the Jazz to take advantage of a short-handed Mavericks team for a matchup they'll be pretty readily available in, even if without Markkanen on the floor, and claim what would be their third win of the new 2026 calendar year.

