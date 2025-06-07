NBA Trade Idea Sends Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen to Spurs
As we enter the 2025 NBA offseason, the trade proposals and chatter surrounding Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen have already kicked off, as various outlets attempt to draw up their best framework for the All-Star to get shipped to a new team later this summer.
While it may not be the most likely outcome on the table for the Jazz to trade Markkanen over the coming months, it's far from out of the realm of possibilities. And in the mind of Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, the San Antonio Spurs could be a team with the means to make a move for Markkanen with Utah.
Swartz outlined a potential trade idea between the Jazz and Spurs, where Utah sends Markkanen to San Antonio for a batch of three players and a lottery pick in this year's draft.
San Antonio Spurs receive: F Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz receive: F Jeremy Sochan, F Keldon Johnson, F Harrison Barnes, 2025 first-round pick (No. 14 overall)
Swartz broke down as to why the Jazz could look to make such a move with the Spurs, noting a bit of intriguing upside with both Sochan and Johnson, as well as another pick to add into their vast collection of draft capital that may pique Utah's interest.
"Sochan, 22, averaged 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 52.1 percent shooting as a starter last season and has tremendous defensive potential," Swartz wrote. "He'd become a core piece in Utah immediately and still has another year left on his rookie contract. Johnson, 25, averaged 22.0 points per game the last time he was a full-time starter in 2022-23, and Barnes could be flipped to a contender for additional assets. Utah adds a second lottery pick and would now select at Nos. 5, 14 and 21 overall in the first round."
As for the Spurs' perspective to pull the trigger on this move, Markkanen could be the final piece to a dominant starting five in San Antonio, and wouldn't come at the cost of tearing apart their entire existing core.
"With Victor Wembanyama under his rookie deal for two more seasons and Stephon Castle with three, now may be the time to be aggressive on the trade market," Swartz wrote. "A starting five of Fox, Castle, Devin Vassell, Markkanen and Wembanyama would be a lock to make the Western Conference playoffs, something San Antonio is going to feel an immense amount of pressure to do now with Wemby entering Year 3. This price is easily doable for the Spurs, especially with Sochan and Johnson now in reserve roles and Barnes entering the final year of his contract. San Antonio would still have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to add to this core as well."
For the Jazz to actually make that long-awaited move on Markkanen, it would have to be one to make sense, providing a worthwhile return in exchange for one of the team's best players on the roster throughout the past decade.
And while this package doesn't quite give you the star-studded return Danny Ainge and Co. would hope for, it does beef up their frontcourt in a solid way, and provides for two dice rolls at some young talent in Jeremy Sochan, and the eventual selection at pick 14.
There's a world where the Jazz could certainly ask for more in a Markkanen deal with the Spurs, considering their vast pool of assets, but at the very least, when it comes to finding an ideal trade partner for the one-time All-Star, San Antonio would certainly be a team to expect to be at the top of that list of suitors.
Signs would point towards the Jazz running it back with Markkanen for another season, but stay prepared for anything to happen throughout a wild and unpredictable NBA offseason.