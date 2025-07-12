Insider Gets Honest on Knicks' Chances to Land Chris Paul
Could the New York Knicks have a real chance at landing free agent point guard Chris Paul ahead of what could be his final season in the NBA?
You might not want to hold your breath on it.
According to NBA insider Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Chris Paul is not a realistic option for the Knicks to sign in free agency.
For Paul, his free agency motivation has seemingly surrounded a focus to find a team closer to his family in Los Angeles after spending six NBA seasons stationed away from home, whether it be his most recent spot in the San Antonio Spurs, or his other stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, or Golden State Warriors.
The Knicks, residing on the opposite side of the country, clearly would not fit such a mold for Paul, which makes the idea of him taking his talents to New York a bit hard to imagine when factoring in all the details.
During Paul's last season with the Knicks, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists on 42.7% shooting from the field, playing in all 82 games for the first time in his 20-year career. And after yet another year of the future Hall of Famer still posting worthwhile numbers, he's found a few interesting potential suitors to come his way this offseason as a result.
On paper, the Knicks could certainly use Paul as a generator in the second unit behind Jalen Brunson, and in turn, undoubtedly presenting an interesting fit on-court that would make his addition sensible, and could be the exact situation he needs to have a route to securing his aspired championship ring in just one season.
However, while Paul in a Knicks uniform is a fun concept to dream up, it seems to be one that's too good to be true, as the goal for the 12-time All-Star appears to be joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, or bust.
