Knicks Still Have Room to Round Out Roster
The New York Knicks looked like they might be done altering their lineup for next season.
They walked away from free agency with two impact scorers, Jordan Clarkson coming off of a buy-out to help create some perimeter offense and Guerschon Yabusele to provide some size and spacing to the front court. New York also agreed to terms with a new coach, signing Mike Brown as an offense-first coach who's much more likely to utilize a deeper bench than Tom Thibodeau would have.
It looked like a pretty complete week of adjustment to this upcoming title hunt, but they might not be finished working.
Yabusele made for something of a bargain signing, completing his comeback to the NBA with a positive year of shooting and scoring with last year's mess of a Philadelphia 76ers situation. He didn't sign to the full taxpayers mid-level exception, though, leaving just enough room for the Knicks to bring another free agent aboard on a veteran minimum deal as well as a second-round exception.
The latter would have to be one of the Knicks' former second-round picks in James Nnaji or Mohamed Diawara, but there are plenty of names to think about for the veteran's minimum.
These deals usually fall somewhere under the $5 million threshold, with the specific figure depending on how many years of experience the free agent has under his belt. While the majority of interesting free agents have already been picked up, there remain a few names on the market.
The Knicks upgraded their back court rotation with the Clarkson pickup, adding another player who can pass, dribble and shoot to keep the offense afloat whenever Jalen Brunson sits, but they certainly wouldn't say no to one more veteran who can keep the ball moving.
New York spent much of the 21st century making headlines for all of the wrong reasons, with their behind-the-scenes shenanigans often overshadowing years of unimpressive or flat-out embarrassing on-court results. Now that they're back to competing for titles, the Knicks will get to choose from the available names in rounding out the roster.
