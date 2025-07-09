Knicks' Upcoming NBA Cup Group Revealed
Two years with the Emirates NBA Cup as a now-regular staple of the regular season has shown us what to expect. Extravagant court designs, competitive fall hoops and a junior version of the end-of-season championship trophy presentation have developed into the sort of tradition that NBA players should expect.
The New York Knicks are already well-versed in the tournament's rituals, having succeeded in their weekly matchups and advancing to the knockout round in both of the first two seasons of the event's existence.
They weren't sure of which regular season matchups would double as seeding games, though, but the league revealed the Cup groups everyone should expect in 2025-26 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Knicks, already in what's widely accepted as the significantly weaker conference, could once again skate through the seeding games after drawing a rather soft group. Even in the top-heavy Eastern Conference, none of the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat or Milwaukee Bucks are accepted as candidates to go on a playoff run, let alone favored to make the playoffs outright.
The Knicks are al-in on capturing a championship, as much as they have been in the 21st century. They're attempting to build on an inspiring Eastern Conference Finals run with a revamped rotation and a newly-hired, winning coach in Mike Brown, but getting some more high-stakes basketball in well before their playoff hunt begins may serve them well with upcoming NBA Cup festivities.
