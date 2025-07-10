Knicks Ace Free Agency Moves
The New York Knicks have been a bit busy for the first week or so of free agency.
The team wants to keep the momentum going after a deep run in the playoffs that ended in a loss in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.
As a result, the team signed Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz and Guerschon Yabusele from the Philadelphia 76ers to help boost the team's bench. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz graded all 30 teams' free agency moves so far and gave the Knicks an "A-" for their efforts.
"Depth was a major problem for the New York Knicks a season ago. Adding two rotation pieces for less than $8 million was exactly what this team needed to stay under the second apron," Swartz wrote.
"Clarkson's surprising buyout from the Utah Jazz was a blessing for the Knicks, as the 33-year-old is still a big-time offensive threat off the bench. He'll help reduce the 35 minutes a game Jalen Brunson has had to log the past three seasons."
"Yabusele became one of the more underrated players in his return to the NBA last season. He can do a little bit of everything as a strong backup big and should be able to play alongside both Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson."
The Knicks likely aren't done but the big moves are out of the way. Now, the team just needs to round out the roster that will play for new head coach Mike Brown.
The Knicks will likely add another veteran or two to the bench, but they are in no rush to get that done.
The Knicks offseason continues as the team is getting ready to play in the Las Vegas Summer League from July 10-20.
