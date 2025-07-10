Knicks' G League Club Lands 2019 1st-Round Pick
Where art thou, Romeo? On his way to the New York Knicks' G League Club.
The Westchester Knicks announced this week that they obtained 2019 first-round pick Romeo Langford from Detroit's affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. In exchange, the Knicks sent over the returning rights of Higen Hasegawa, who was came in their grasp in the International G League Draft earlier this month.
Langford, 25, entered the pros as the 14th pick of the 2019 draft, chosen out of Indiana by the Boston Celtics. His career got off to an inauspicious start, as most of his rookie year was wiped out by a wrist injury. He was later traded to the San Antonio Spurs at the 2022 trade deadline in a deal that sent future NBA champion Derrick White to Beantown.
Having spent last year in France, Langford's last NBA action in a 44-game stint with the Spurs in 2022-23. Ironically enough, the best scoring performance of his NBA career came in a December 2022 win over the Knicks, one that saw him earn 23 tallies in a 122-115 triumph. He has averaged 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in four NBA seasons between Boston and San Antonio.
Prior to his NBA entry, Langford starred with the Indiana Hoosiers, averaging 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in his sole season in Bloomington. The Hoosier State native also won the famed Indiana Mr. Basketball title previously earned by previous stars of the game like Oscar Robertson, Glenn Robinson, Greg Oden, and brothers Dick and Tom Van Arsdale.
Fresh off back-to-back in-season titles and a postseason playoff appearance, the Westchester Knicks previously had another recent lottery pick in the form of Johnny Davis (10th overall in 2022) on their roster. The team is coached by DeSagana Diop, a top 10 choice in 2001.
