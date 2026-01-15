Three Crucial Moments from Knicks Collapse vs. Kings

The New York Knicks suffered a brutal 112-101 defeat to the struggling Sacramento Kings on January 14, 2026, losing their sixth game in eight tries. The game turned disastrous early when All-Star guard Jalen Brunson rolled his right ankle on a non-contact play just five minutes into the contest.

Without their floor general, the Knicks struggled offensively all night, shooting a season-low 19.5% from three-point range while Sacramento coasted to their third consecutive victory.

DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 27 points, while Zach LaVine added 25 points on efficient 8-of-14 shooting. Former Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa delivered a season-best 20 points and 14 rebounds against his old team.

Mikal Bridges paced New York with 19 points, but the Knicks shot just 39% from the field and missed a staggering 33 three-pointers on 41 attempts. The loss dropped the Knicks to 25-15 while Sacramento improved to 11-30.

Brunson's Ankle Injury Derails Knicks Early

Jalen Brunson's night ended almost immediately after it began when he twisted his right ankle while dribbling near the three-point line at the 7:45 mark of the first quarter. The injury occurred on a non-contact play as Brunson attempted a hesitation move against rookie Maxime Raynaud, causing his ankle to roll awkwardly beneath him. He tried to play through it briefly but limped to the locker room at 7:01 and never returned, finishing with just four points in five minutes.​

This marks Brunson's second right ankle injury of the season and the same ankle that sidelined him for a month last year. The recurring nature of the injury raises serious concerns about potential extended absence during a crucial stretch of the season. Brunson's exit ended his impressive streak of 18 consecutive games with at least 20 points.

At the time of his departure, the Knicks trailed 16-8 and never recovered. Without his ball-handling, playmaking, and scoring punch, New York's offense struggled to find any rhythm throughout the contest.​

Historic Three-Point Shooting Collapse Dooms Knicks

The Knicks experienced one of their worst shooting performances in franchise history, missing their first 12 three-point attempts before Josh Hart finally connected early in the second quarter. New York finished a dismal 8-of-41 from beyond the arc, marking their worst three-point shooting night of the season. The team was 1-of-19 from deep in the first half and 2-of-21 midway through the third quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who led the Knicks with 13 points at halftime, went scoreless in the second half and finished 5-of-14 from the field with just one three-point attempt in 33 minutes. The Knicks' offensive struggles were magnified by Sacramento's efficiency, as the Kings shot 47% overall and converted 32-of-38 free throws (84.2%).

The massive disparity in free throw attempts and makes showcased New York's inability to attack the rim consistently.

Kings Dominated First Quarter, Never Looked Back

Sacramento jumped out to a commanding 32-17 first-quarter lead behind balanced scoring from DeRozan, LaVine, and Achiuwa, who each posted 10 points in the opening frame. The Kings shot an incredible 63% from the field in the first quarter while the Knicks managed just 35%.

The Knicks were outrebounded 48-43 despite Mitchell Robinson grabbing 11 offensive rebounds, including six in the first half alone.

