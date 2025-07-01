Former Knicks Guard Signs 1-Year Deal With Nuggets
A former member of the New York Knicks has reportedly found a new home in the Denver Nuggets.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Tim Hardaway Jr. has signed a one-year deal for the veteran minimum with the Nuggets, departing from the Detroit Pistons after just one season.
Hardaway Jr. was a key piece in the Pistons' resurgence to relevance during their most recent campaign, and now goes out West as a strong pickup in the Nuggets' backcourt for the season ahead.
Hardaway Jr., who had two separate stints with the Knicks, one being when he started his career as the 24th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft up until the 2015 offseason, before he would then return during the summer of 2017 when he signed a multi-year contract with New York, before he would soon be traded during the 2019 trade deadline to the Dallas Mavericks.
Ultimately, Hardaway Jr. played in 254 games with the Knicks across two stretches, averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 40.7% shooting from the field. He's remained a consistent offensive guard throughout his 12 years in the league, and now looks to continue that in Denver for what will be the fifth NBA team of his career.
During his last season in Detroit, Hardaway Jr. played and started across 77 games for the Pistons, averaging 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 28 minutes a night, shooting 40.6% from the field, 36.8% from three, and 85.5% from the line/
For the Nuggets, Hardaway Jr. enters as yet another new addition for their rotation across an active past few days in movement around their roster. Denver has added various starting and depth pieces into the fold including Bruce Brown and Jonas Valanciunas, while also opting to make a bold trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Cameron Johnson in exchange for Michael Porter Jr.
