Knicks Make First Moves of Free Agency
The New York Knicks are reportedly reapplying a familiar coat of paint.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks will exercise the $1.9 million club option on the contract of sophomore-to-be Ariel Hukporti, welcoming back the second-rounder center for another season. Begley also reported that the Knicks will decline the $3.4 million option on forward PJ Tucker.
Stefan Bondy of the New York Post further reported that Hukporti's fellow 2024 draftee Kevin McCullar Jr. will be extended a qualifying offer.
Keeping Hukporti on the roster offers continued depth behind Towns, especially with Precious Achiuwa likely set to hit free agency.
Hukporti, a German-born Togolese center, was the final pick of last year's NBA Draft and performed respectably well while filling in as a Karl-Anthony Towns spell option as Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson dealt with injuries. An injury of his own stifled further progress in a February win over Philadelphia, as the first start of his NBA career ended in heartbreak with a torn meniscus.
He came up particularly big during an unexpected insertion in a November win over Brooklyn, scoring seven, blocking four, and dishing out three assists in a 124-122 win at Madison Square Garden. Playing on a two-way deal, Hukporti also partook in the Westchester Knicks' run to further in-season glory, helping them win G League Winter Showcase for the second consecutive season.
McCullar was forced to sit for most of the season due to a lingering college injury after the Knicks drafted him out of Kansas two picks before Hukporti. The former Texas Tech Red Raider played four games with the NBA club and also averaged just under a dozen points and over four assists and rebounds in 13 showings with Westchester.
While a restructuring is possible, the Knicks also move on from Tucker for the time being. Though the 40-year-old and 2021 NBA champion played in only three regular season games, several Knicks praised his presence and he became a bit of a cult hero among New Yorkers for his animated reactions on the sidelines.
Tucker made it clear that he has no intentions to retire in a social media post released earlier this month.
