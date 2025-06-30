Knicks Depth Chart Ahead of Free Agency
The New York Knicks are going into free agency with a few holes to fill on the roster.
The team currently has 10 players signed on for next season, which means 3-5 spots have to be filled on the roster. Here's a look at how the current depth chart looks:
Point Guard: Jalen Brunson, Tyler Kolek
The team is already locked in with Brunson as the starter. There's room for a backup point guard on the roster, but Kolek could step up in his second season.
Perhaps the Knicks sign a player that could split second-team duties with Kolek, which would give the team a chance to see what they have in their 2024 second-round pick.
Shooting Guard: Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride
This also appears to be a lock as Bridges has one year left on his contract while McBride has one of the most team-friendly deals in the NBA.
The Knicks could sign another shooter, but for now, Bridges and McBride will have the shooting guard position on lock.
Small Forward: OG Anunoby, Pacome Dadiet
Anunoby was one of the players who logged the most minutes in the NBA last season, which is a title he could still hold in the 2025-26 campaign.
Dadiet may get more playing time in his second season, but the Knicks will likely look for another wing who can defend and shoot in free agency.
Power Forward: Josh Hart
Hart is the lone "power forward" on the team, but he doesn't have the size to play like one.
Look for the Knicks to seek some size, possibly asking Precious Achiuwa to return on another one-year deal.
Center: Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Ariel Hukporti
Towns and Robinson are the team's centers for next season, while Hukporti recently had his team option accepted for the upcoming year.
The Knicks shouldn't have too much activity when it comes to free agent centers, though Robinson could sign a new contract extension as his deal expires a year from now.
