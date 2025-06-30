All Knicks

Knicks Depth Chart Ahead of Free Agency

The New York Knicks have a new-look depth chart.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are going into free agency with a few holes to fill on the roster.

The team currently has 10 players signed on for next season, which means 3-5 spots have to be filled on the roster. Here's a look at how the current depth chart looks:

Point Guard: Jalen Brunson, Tyler Kolek

The team is already locked in with Brunson as the starter. There's room for a backup point guard on the roster, but Kolek could step up in his second season.

Perhaps the Knicks sign a player that could split second-team duties with Kolek, which would give the team a chance to see what they have in their 2024 second-round pick.

Shooting Guard: Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride

This also appears to be a lock as Bridges has one year left on his contract while McBride has one of the most team-friendly deals in the NBA.

The Knicks could sign another shooter, but for now, Bridges and McBride will have the shooting guard position on lock.

Small Forward: OG Anunoby, Pacome Dadiet

Anunoby was one of the players who logged the most minutes in the NBA last season, which is a title he could still hold in the 2025-26 campaign.

Dadiet may get more playing time in his second season, but the Knicks will likely look for another wing who can defend and shoot in free agency.

Power Forward: Josh Hart

Hart is the lone "power forward" on the team, but he doesn't have the size to play like one.

Look for the Knicks to seek some size, possibly asking Precious Achiuwa to return on another one-year deal.

Center: Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Ariel Hukporti

Towns and Robinson are the team's centers for next season, while Hukporti recently had his team option accepted for the upcoming year.

The Knicks shouldn't have too much activity when it comes to free agent centers, though Robinson could sign a new contract extension as his deal expires a year from now.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News