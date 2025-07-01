Knicks Set to Sign Jordan Clarkson
The New York Knicks' first reported veteran addition of the summer is set to bolster their bench.
Per multiple reports, the Knicks are set to sign former Utah Jazz depth star Jordan Clarkson after he clears waivers. Clarkson was involved in a busy Monday that tipped off the NBA's free agency period, as he was waived when his contract was bought out by the Jazz after he spent six seasons in Salt Lake City.
Clarkson entered the league as a second-round pick out of Missouri in 2014 and has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. The latter traded him to Utah in December 19 and he was one of the longest-tenured Utahans at the time of his departure.
A foot injury limited Clarkson to 37 games last season but he averaged 17.5 points and 3.6 rebounds during his time in purple. A career-best season at 18.4 points per game off the bench landed him Sixth Man of the Year honors after the 2020-21 season.
Clarkson should bolster the Knicks' depth scoring right away, which has yet to fully recover since trading Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in December 2023. New York ranked dead last in this past season's second tallies per game at 21.7, nearly five full tallies behind the Lakers, the team immediately ahead of them in the department.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!