Do Knicks Have One Last Chance at LeBron James?
The New York Knicks might have one more fling with The King.
ESPN's Shams Charania had a royal update on Sunday, reporting that LeBron James was set to pick up his $52.6 million player option from the Los Angeles Lakers. Comments from James' agent and longtime friend Rich Paul, however, hint that the move doesn't exactly seal his future in purple-and-gold.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul said in Charania's report. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with [owner/president] Jeanie [Buss] and [general manager] Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career."
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
Time will tell exactly how much long James' reign will be, and if the Knicks will have any role in its ending.
Anyone even remotely involved with the Knicks hardly needs a reminder of the long-standing connection to James, who has long lingered in the metropolitan rumor mill thanks to his long-stated love for New York and playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.
Of course, what the Knicks could offer the Lakers after last summer's splurge that obtained Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns is whole other discussion, and they've tried to be prudent about staying out of the second salary apron — something that James' latest windfall certainly would interfere with.
All that and more likely won't do anything to stifle the chatter connecting James and the Knicks, even though he has plenty of reasons to stick around in Los Angeles: James has expanded his business portfolio in the City of Angels, he and Paul rejected a move to the Golden State Warriors last summer, and the Lakers drafted his son Bronny in the second round of last year's NBA Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!