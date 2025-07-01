Former Knicks Center Lands Multi-Year Extension
Former New York Knicks center Jericho Sims is set to keep his antlers.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Sims has inked a two-year deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, continuing a Cream City career that began when the Knicks sent him to Wisconsin in exchange for Delon Wright.
Having effectively fallen out of the New York rotation, Sims forged a role for himself as a spell option center in Milwaukee. He averaged just under five rebounds a game in 15 minutes and was a part of the Bucks’ postseason rotation despite enduring thumb surgery in March.
Sims’ return gives the Bucks more of a traditional center on the depth chart after longtime staple Brook Lopez moved to the Los Angeles Clippers.
As for the Knicks’ yield for Sims, Wright played sparingly in the early going before he was inserted for his defensive prowess during the late stages of the team’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Wright is one of several backcourt free agents on the Knicks ledgers, a list that also includes Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet.
Retaining Sims was part of a busy Tuesday for the Bucks, who also obtained former Knicks nemesis Myles Turner from the division rival Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee, whose transactions are being closely watched by franchise face Giannis Antetokounmpo after three consecutive first-round exits, also obtained Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince while bidding farewell to Lopez and injured point guard Damian Lillard.
