Knicks Could Trade Veteran Forward to Nuggets

The New York Knicks were ecstatic when they were able to sign Guerschon Yabusele in free agency this past summer.

A first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft, he played for two seasons in the NBA before heading back overseas. After five seasons playing in other professional leagues, he returned to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2024-25 campaign.

Yabusele performed incredibly well, averaging 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 combined blocks and steals in 27.1 minutes per game. Taking him from a division rival and addressing their frontcourt need off the bench, the addition was viewed in a positive light.

Unfortunately, things have not panned out thus far in his first season with New York. As a result, rumors are swirling around the veteran big man, who could be on the move ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5.

Nuggets could be Guerschon Yabusele suitor for Knicks

Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Given how underwhelming his production has been, it is hard to envision Yabusele’s market being very robust. However, as history has proven, no one is truly untradeable in the NBA, as there is always a deal to be made.

Who could emerge as a suitor for the Frenchman? During a recent episode of The Putback, Ian Begly mentioned the Denver Nuggets as a potential trade partner for the Knicks.

Before Yabusele signed a two-year, $12 million deal with New York, the Nuggets were right in the mix to the very end. Begley hypothesized that the two contenders could come together on a deal before the deadline in about a month’s time.

With their superstar Nikola Jokic dealing with an injury, Denver could be in the market for some frontcourt help. Checking back in on a player they were so interested in over the summer could make sense despite Yabusele’s struggles.

The Nuggets were "right there" in trying to sign Guerschon Yabusele this offseason, along with the Knicks. Could the two match up for a deal involving Yabusele?



Ian and @FredKatz touch on a variety of Knicks topics on The Putback with @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/8qBFAxpOEY — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 7, 2026

He has been the consummate professional, admitting that he isn’t playing the kind of role he thought he would when he signed with the Knicks. But he continues to try to make things work with high effort and remains engaged.

Through his first 31 appearances, he is averaging only 9.8 minutes per game. All of his numbers have plummeted compared to what he produced with the 76ers last season, more closely resembling the underwhelming numbers he produced in his first two seasons in the NBA. It has left the Knicks potentially in the market for frontcourt help.

A swap of DaRon Holmes III for Yabusele straight up works money-wise if New York wants to add a young player on a rookie-scale contract. A combination of two players who are making $2.6 million or less, such as Julian Strawther, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Hunter Tyson, could work as well under the salary cap rules.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!