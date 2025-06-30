Tom Thibodeau's Reaction to Knicks Firing Revealed
The grind never stopped for former New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, even in the aftermath of a shocking firing.
So claims longtime Thibodeau protege Taj Gibson, who revealed that the former Knicks boss' biggest concern in the aftermath was immediately finding a new job.
"The first thing he said was 'ugh, I've got to get another job," the current Charlotte Hornet said of Thibodeau's reaction to the Knicks cutting ties during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio (h/t New York Basketball on X). "I was like 'you're saying all that after all that you just went through?' "He's a nonstop worker. This is what he loves. He loves the game of basketball."
Thibodeau's steadfast dedication to the game has undergone a memetic mutation of sorts on the NBA social media scene and the comments of Gibson hint there's at least some form of truth to the bit. Gibson, of course, is well-versed in Thibodeau tropes, having worked with him for a good bit of his NBA career, including three tours in Manhattan with the Knicks.
Alas for Thibodeau, the other 29 head coaching slots in the NBA had been filled by the time the Knicks severed ties on June 3. With some brief interruptions, Thibodeau, 67, has spent the past 15 years serving at the helm of Chicago, Minnesota, and New York (all of which involved some form of working with Gibson). He has more or less been an NBA staple since 1989, when he was a part of the original Minnesota Timberwolves' coaching staff under Bill Musselman.
Thibodeau amassed a 226-174 regular season record at the helm of the Knicks, taking them to the playoffs in all but one of his five years in charge. Things culminated in the first Eastern Conference Finals visit since since 2000, which saw them down Detroit and defending champion Boston before falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!