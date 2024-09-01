All Knicks

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Isn't Going Backward

The New York Knicks need Jalen Brunson to stay at a high level.

Oct 28, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) attempts to steal the ball from New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the third quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 28, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) attempts to steal the ball from New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the third quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson established himself as one of the best players of the league with his play last season.

In 77 appearances for the Knicks, Brunson averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, earning him a spot on his first All-Star team.

In order to contend for a championship, each team needs a player like Brunson to be the star of the squad. However, Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley imagines a world where Brunson isn't on the same level that he was last year.

"Barring a major injury, Brunson isn't at risk of major backtracking, but sustaining his production from last season isn't a given. For that matter, neither is New York's standing as the East's second-best team. The Knicks have major question marks at center, the East has other star-studded rosters and there are scenarios in which both Brunson and New York are more good than great," Buckley writes. "A healthy Brunson is probably an All-Star for the foreseeable future, but he could get squeezed off of the All-NBA rosters and excluded from any MVP conversations."

Brunson, who just turned 28, is in the middle of his prime, but his impact was so high last season that it isn't a guarantee for him to return to that level. The Knicks added Mikal Bridges, who should be used to complement Brunson, but he will also take away some of the usage for his point guard.

That could be a good thing for Brunson overall as he doesn't have to exert as much energy, but it may hurt his overall stats. However, Brunson has made it clear that he is seeking a championship over personal accolades, so he'll sacrifice an award or two if it means getting the Knicks their first title since 1973.

