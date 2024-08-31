Knicks Star Among Top 10 Fantasy PG's
The New York Knicks have one of the league's best point guards in Jalen Brunson, but where does he rank among the top options for fantasy basketball?
Rotowire writer Dan Bruno believes that Brunson is atop the third tier of point guards in the fantasy world for the upcoming season.
"Brunson is coming off a brilliant season, as he averaged career highs of 28.7 points and 6.7 assists. He did a fantastic job of carrying the squad when Julius Randle went down for the season and managed to lead the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs. However, with Randle back and the addition of Mikal Bridges to the roster, it is likely that Brunson’s scoring could decrease during the 2024-25 campaign," Bruno writes.
Brunson was atop Tier 3 alongside Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) and Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons).
Those that ranked ahead of Brunson were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) in Tier 1 and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).
This doesn't mean Brunson is worse than the players ranked ahead of him, but stock in fantasy basketball is all about usage. The Knicks used Brunson heavily during the postseason last year, but if New York wants to make a deep run in the postseason, he will have to be monitored throughout the season.
That may mean Brunson misses a game here or there or other players step up like Mikal Bridges or Julius Randle.
So while Brunson remains a very good option for your fantasy basketball lineup, there may be options that are more worthwhile.
