WATCH: Knicks Shooter Sinks Expensive Deep Ball
For one West Virginia University student, the best option for a fateful trey was none other than the New York Knicks' Deuce.
Miles "Deuce" McBride made sure his return to Morgantown was particularly lucrative for one student: as part of a segment for "The Pat McAfee Show," the metropolitan guard sank a long shot that secured WVU tuition, much to the delight of the crowd assembled outside Milan Puskar Stadium.
View the heroic heave here.
"Deuce, I think you get one-year, $62.5 million for that," one of McAfee's co-horts tells McBride, referencing the recent contract extension for NBA three-point king Stephen Curry.
McBride hinted at expensive deep-ball endeavors during this past Knicks season: when injuries ate away at the metropolitan rotation, the defensive-minded McBride introduced a new offensive level to his game, as he shot 41 perent from three-point range and averaged 11 points as a reserve during New York's 13-game playoff run.
McBride returned to the campus of the Mountaineers as part of the hype surrounding the return of the WVU football program. Fresh off a 9-4 season, the program's best since 2016, Morgantown is set to welcome in the eighth-ranked Penn State Nitanny Lions as one of the first big games on Saturday's college football slate (12 p.m. ET, Fox). McAfee, himself a former WVU punter, was filming his Friday show on campus in front of hundreds of WVU faithful.
A Cincinnati native, McBride starred for the Mountaineers' men's baskbetball program for two seasons, averaging 15.9 points 4.8 assists, and 1.9 steals en route to second-team All-Big 12 honors during his sophomore showing in 2021. McBride then opted for an early NBA entry and was chosen by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 36th pick of the 2021 draft before he was sent to New York in an immediate trade.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!