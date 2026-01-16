Knicks Looking to Upgrade Roster With Trade

The New York Knicks have high hopes for this season and any improvements to the roster will help them in that goal.

The Knicks currently are 25-16 overall, second in the Atlantic Division behind the Boston Celtics at 25-15 and third in the Eastern Conference behind the first place Detroit Pistons at 29-10.

New York has struggled as of late, winning just two games since the start of the new year and winning just two of their past nine games.

The Knicks wouldn't hurt from a roster change and it's likely they do something before the trade deadline to address that.

Knicks Looking to Upgrade With Trade

James L. Edwards III, the Knicks beat writer for The Athletic , wrote about the Knicks and what they will do going forward before the deadline.

Edwards wrote that there is a "realistic chance the Knicks will make a trade," and that they are open to moving on from the French forward duo of Guerschon Yabusele and Pacôme Dadiet.

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) warms up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He sees the Knicks potentially trading both players for an equal salary, as they make a combined $8.3 million this season, but that they may need to add some draft picks to get a quality player on their roster.

"Now, do I think those two players, based on their current play (or lack thereof), would get the Knicks anything good in a deal? I don’t," Edwards wrote. "However, maybe New York sweetens the deal by attaching draft picks to try to get someone who can play rotational minutes.

"The Knicks still have that protected first-round pick via the Wizards, which most certainly will turn into multiple second-round picks. It’s not out of the realm of possibilities for the salaries of Yabusele and Dadiet, along with that pick and/or other second-round picks, being enough to land New York a player of some quality."

Big Knicks Roster Needs

The Knicks have excelled on offense, but they need better production on defense going forward, especially in the playoffs.

New York allows the fourth-highest 3-point percentage (37.4%), rank 16th in opponent field goal percentage (46.9%) and are 13th in points allowed per game (115.1).

The Knicks have also had the second-worst defensive rating since the beginning of 2026 and they are 18th in defensive rating on the season.

Guard Jalen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns are fantastic offensive threats, but defensively, they are either exposed, as in Brunson's case with his smaller stature, and Towns has issues with foul trouble as well.

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Hart is an important defensive asset for the Knicks and Miles McBride has had a breakout campaign, but they need more than that going forward.

Injuries are also a big problem, with Hart and OG Anunoby missing a few games this season, plus center Mitchell Robinson also having a history of ankle problems.

The Knicks need more depth, most likely at center and an backup point guard could benefit them as well

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!