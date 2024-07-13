All Knicks

Knicks PG Named Player to Watch in Summer League

The New York Knicks should get a lot out of second-round rookie Tyler Kolek.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are set to begin their Las Vegas Summer League run today at 5 p.m. ET against No. 6 overall pick Tidjane Salaun and the Charlotte Hornets, but there's another debut to be had that should be of intrigue.

Tyler Kolek, the Knicks second-round pick out or Marquette, will also get his first taste of the NBA when he plays point guard for New York in his Summer League debut. The Knicks acquired Kolek's draft rights in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for three future picks, a sign that New York really values him. That's why ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony is labeling him as one to watch for the Knicks.

"The Knicks' precarious luxury tax situation means hitting singles and doubles along the margins of their roster is increasingly important. That's why nailing some of the four picks the team made in the draft could be impactful. The main one to watch in summer league is Kolek, who fits the mold of player coach Tom Thibodeau often gravitates to with his grit, smarts and competitiveness," Givony writes.

Kolek played four years of collegiate basketball with George Mason (freshman) and Marquette (sophomore, junior and senior seasons), so he comes to the Knicks with a lot of experience. It will be interesting to see if that experience will translate to success at the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Knicks also have rookies Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Ariel Hukporti, but Kolek should emerge as one of the stars amongst that group. Dadiet was the only player selected before Kolek in the draft on the Knicks roster, but the 18-year-old isn't expected to be as big of a contributor right away.

If Dadiet can impress, maybe the Knicks have someone else that they can have as a piece moving forward. That being said, Kolek will be the heartbeat of the offense, and if he can lead a unit with ease in Las Vegas, it will give coach Tom Thibodeau some confidence in giving him some minutes to run the second unit at some point during his first season in the NBA.

