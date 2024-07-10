Liberty Find Morning Glory, Take Back 1st in Connecticut
The New York Liberty put up a win of adaptability on Wednesday morning-into-afternoon.
UNCASVILLE-Familiar heroines rose up in a brand new fashion for the New York Liberty on Wednesday morning-into-afternoon.
Facing a massive matinee at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Liberty took back sole possession of the WNBA's top seed with a 71-68 final over the Connecticut Sun. Sabrina Ionescu scored a team-best 21 points in the triumph, needing but only one three-point to pull it off. Breanna Stewart kept her usual pace rolling with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
There's no rest for the Liberty, who immediately head back to Brooklyn for the first half of a home-and-home against the Chicago Sky (7 p.m. ET, WNYW).
