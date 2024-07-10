All Knicks

Liberty Find Morning Glory, Take Back 1st in Connecticut

The New York Liberty put up a win of adaptability on Wednesday morning-into-afternoon.

Jun 25, 2024; Belmont Park, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Minnesota Lynx in the second quarter of the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
UNCASVILLE-Familiar heroines rose up in a brand new fashion for the New York Liberty on Wednesday morning-into-afternoon.

Facing a massive matinee at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Liberty took back sole possession of the WNBA's top seed with a 71-68 final over the Connecticut Sun. Sabrina Ionescu scored a team-best 21 points in the triumph, needing but only one three-point to pull it off. Breanna Stewart kept her usual pace rolling with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

There's no rest for the Liberty, who immediately head back to Brooklyn for the first half of a home-and-home against the Chicago Sky (7 p.m. ET, WNYW).

