Josh Hart Calls Out Former Knicks Center
Josh Hart is still feeling tart over Isaiah Hartenstein's departure from the New York Knicks.
Hart continued is (mostly) humorous cold war with Hartenstein, who signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder after two seasons in Manhattan. The former called for an investigation into recruiting process of the defending Western Conference regular season champions after he looked into some Oklahoma City real estate on X.
An X account labeled "Zillow Gone Wild," documenting intriguing listings on the online real estate marketplace, caught Hart's attention, namely a 51,000 square foot property in Oklahoma's capital going for "only" $17.25 million. Apparently believing that the Thunder may have used it in their Hartenstein negotiations, Hart called for a league explanation in a quoted post.
"The Thunder told Zay they will get him this," Hart facetiously claimed. "Investigate, NBA."
The well-humored Hart has used the Hartenstein departure as de facto content creation: when news of the deal was first reported, Hart told Hartenstein that was "dead to (him)" while wishing "congrats on the bag!" When the Knicks' social media channels posted a thank you messaged commemorating Hartenstein's two seasons with the team, Hart retorted that Hartenstein could "smoke one."
Perhaps Hart, who broke out as a reliable rebounder during the Knicks' 50-win campaign that ended in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, is among those displeased with the team's apparent inability to properly tip off the post-Hartenstein era in the paint.
Losing Hartenstein was a relative tragedy that the Knicks mostly couldn't avoid but the post-signing transactions have made things a little more difficult: while many are likely comfortable with the tenured Mitchell Robinson resuming his role in the starting five, the Knicks are sorely lacking depth in the paint, which could haunt them if Robinson (limited to 37 games last year) goes down with another injury.
Inexperienced incumbent Jericho Sims is currently the top backup option behind Robinson while the Knicks saw several veteran depth pieces sign with either their previous employers or new homes.
