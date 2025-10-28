Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Zach LaVine)
Tuesday’s NBA action features just five games, but there are some exciting matchups between potential playoff teams, as the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Clippers.
All four of those teams are over .500 and off to solid starts in the 2025-26 season, making them must-watch games, and some interesting ones to bet on.
On Monday, Tyrese Maxey came through for us to salvage a 2-2 night, but I’m looking to have a bigger day on Tuesday in a shortened slate.
There are a few teams playing back-to-backs (Philly, OKC and Golden State) that could open up some betting opportunities for us.
Here’s a look at the plays that I’m eyeing on Oct. 28.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 8-12 (-4.93 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1299-1249-27 (+28.22 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Zach LaVine OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
- Jalen Brunson 20+ Points + Giannis Antetokounmpo 11+ Rebounds (-125)
Zach LaVine OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
Betting a scoring OVER against the Oklahoma City Thunder isn’t for the faint of heart, but I believe Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine is undervalued on Tuesday night.
OKC is playing the second night of a back-to-back, and Lu Dort and Cason Wallace have both popped up on the injury report this season and could end up missing this game. Plus, Alex Caruso has been in concussion protocol for the Thunder.
LaVine has 30 or more points in three games in a row, taking 24, 18 and 24 shots in the process. He’s shooting 35.7 percent from 3 on over nine attempts per game, and he’s been able to easily clear this number despite only getting to the line for 14 free-throw attempts in three games.
Last season, LaVine averaged 22.4 points per game in 32 games with the Kings on 16.0 shots per night. He’s seen his shots per game rise by six a night early in the 2025-26 season, making him a great buy-low candidate – even against a tough defense.
Jalen Brunson 20+ Points + Giannis Antetokounmpo 11+ Rebounds (-125)
I may end up also betting both of these legs as solo bets (Brunson OVER 26.5 Points and Giannis OVER 12.5 Rebounds), which is why I’m keeping it to just two plays – for now – in this column.
Now. let’s break down why I love this parlay:
Jalen Brunson 20+ Points
This season, Brunson has scored 23, 31 and 37 points, attempting at least 18 shots in every game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The All-NBA guard remains the focal point of the Knicks’ offense, and he could see even more touches if one of Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride or Guerschon Yabusele (all questionable) sits on Tuesday night.
Brunson had a poor shooting game in the Knicks’ opener, but he has bounced back to make 24 field goal attempts over his last two games. He’s also torched the Bucks and their weak perimeter defense in recent seasons, scoring 44, 15, 43, 38, 36, 24, 45 and 44 points in his last eight games against them (dating back to the 2022-23 season).
This a great spot to bet on Brunson to continue his hot start to the 2025-26 campaign.
Giannis Antetokounmpo 11+ Rebounds
The two-time league MVP has been a monster on the glass this season, averaging 16.0 rebounds per game, grabbing 14, 20 and 14 in his three appearances.
On top of that, Giannis has crushed the Knicks on the glass in recent years, and New York won’t have Mitchell Robinson (ruled out) in this game in addition to Towns and Yabusele popping up on the injury report as questionable.
Antetokounmpo has 11 or more rebounds in four of his last five games against the Knicks, picking up at least 12 in all four instances where he cleared this line.
New York does rank fourth in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game this season, which is why I’m bringing this total down to 11 from his actual line of 12.5. Still, the OVER may be worth a look on both with how Giannis has fared to start the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.