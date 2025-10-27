Knicks Announcer Walt Frazier Took Hilarious Jab at Pat Riley During Game vs. Heat
Knicks announcer and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier couldn't help but take a friendly jab at Pat Riley during New York's game against the Heat on Sunday.
During MSG's broadcast of the game, Riley was shown on screen from his seat at the Kaseya Center, prompting Frazier to crack a joke at the team president’s expense.
"Riley and I entered the league the same year," Frazier began. "He tried to guard me and that's how he ended up as a coach."
Frazier and Riley were both members of the NBA's 1967 draft class. Frazier was the No. 5 pick, selected by New York, while Riley was taken off the board at No. 7 by the Rockets (then in San Diego). Regardless of what path they took, they both ended up in the Hall of Fame.
Riley played nine years in the NBA, spending time with the Rockets, Lakers and Suns. He was more successful in his post-playing career, however, going on to become a talented coach and later the team president and minority owner of the Heat.
Frazier, of course, was a seven-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion. His 13-year career was spent with the Knicks and Cavaliers.
He and Riley go back a long time, and he took a comical jab at his old friend during Sunday's broadcast, though it was the Heat that got the last laugh, winning 115–107.